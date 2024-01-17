Colgate takes on Army for conference matchup

Colgate Raiders (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (5-12, 1-3 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6…

Colgate Raiders (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (5-12, 1-3 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -8; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Braeden Smith and the Colgate Raiders take on Josh Scovens and the Army Black Knights on Wednesday.

The Black Knights have gone 4-5 in home games. Army has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Raiders have gone 3-1 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Army averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.5 per game Colgate allows. Colgate averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Army allows.

The Black Knights and Raiders square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scovens is averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Black Knights. TJ Small is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

Ryan Moffatt is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.8 points. Smith is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

