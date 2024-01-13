Colgate takes down Bucknell 84-73

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Braeden Smith had 14 points in Colgate’s 84-73 victory over Bucknell on Saturday night. Smith added…

Smith added nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Raiders (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League). Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 13 points while finishing 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line. Brady Cummins was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Elvin Edmonds IV led the way for the Bison (5-12, 2-2) with 17 points, five assists and two steals. Jack Forrest added 17 points for Bucknell. Noah Williamson also had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Colgate visits Army and Bucknell travels to play Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

