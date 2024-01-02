Colgate plays Loyola (MD) in conference matchup

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-11) at Colgate Raiders (6-7) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-11) at Colgate Raiders (6-7)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Loyola (MD) in a matchup of Patriot League teams.

The Raiders are 3-1 in home games. Colgate has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Greyhounds are 1-7 on the road. Loyola (MD) averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Colgate’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 66.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 67.3 Colgate gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Smith is averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 9.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Deon Perry is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

