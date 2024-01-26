Colgate plays American on 4-game win streak

Colgate Raiders (12-8, 6-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (11-9, 5-2 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (12-8, 6-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (11-9, 5-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Raiders take on American.

The Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. American is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Raiders have gone 6-1 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 2.7.

American makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Colgate averages 70.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 71.3 American gives up.

The Eagles and Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is shooting 51.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for American.

Braeden Smith is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

