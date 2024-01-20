Colgate hosts Morales and Boston University

Boston University Terriers (7-11, 2-3 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (7-11, 2-3 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -10.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays the Colgate Raiders after Anthony Morales scored 21 points in Boston University’s 73-57 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Raiders are 4-2 on their home court. Colgate has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 2-3 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University allows 65.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Colgate averages 70.6 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 65.7 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Colgate allows.

The Raiders and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Smith is averaging 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and two steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Otto Landrum is averaging 8.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Morales is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

