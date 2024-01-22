Colgate hosts Lehigh following Whitney-Sidney’s 27-point outing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-12, 2-4 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (11-8, 5-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-12, 2-4 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (11-8, 5-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -12.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the Colgate Raiders after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 27 points in Lehigh’s 70-68 victory against the American Eagles.

The Raiders are 5-2 on their home court. Colgate averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Braeden Smith with 5.5.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-4 in Patriot League play. Lehigh is the leader in the Patriot League scoring 11.4 fast break points per game.

Colgate scores 70.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 73.8 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Colgate gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 37.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Keith Higgins Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Whitney-Sidney is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

