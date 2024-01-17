Live Radio
Colgate earns 64-56 win against Army

The Associated Press

January 17, 2024, 8:43 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Braeden Smith scored 22 points as Colgate beat Army 64-56 on Wednesday night.

Smith had seven rebounds and five assists for the Raiders (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League). Nicolas Louis-Jacques finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range to add 12 points. Chandler Baker was 3 of 7 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Josh Scovens led the Black Knights (5-13, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two blocks. Army also got eight points from Jared Cross.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

