Colgate and Army meet in conference showdown

Army Black Knights (6-15, 2-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (13-8, 7-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Colgate in Patriot League action Wednesday.

The Raiders are 6-2 on their home court. Colgate leads the Patriot League with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Braeden Smith averaging 5.4.

The Black Knights are 2-6 against Patriot League opponents. Army allows 63.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Colgate makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Army has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Army averages 60.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 65.2 Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

TJ Small averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Josh Scovens is averaging 11.6 points and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

