Coleman leads Nevada against No. 24 Colorado State after 23-point game

Colorado State Rams (15-3, 3-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-4, 2-3 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (15-3, 3-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-4, 2-3 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the No. 24 Colorado State Rams after Tre Coleman scored 23 points in Nevada’s 98-93 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Wolf Pack have gone 9-1 in home games. Nevada is fifth in the MWC in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Nick Davidson leads the Wolf Pack with 6.6 boards.

The Rams are 3-2 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks third in college basketball with 19.7 assists per game led by Isaiah Stevens averaging 7.2.

Nevada makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Colorado State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Nevada gives up.

The Wolf Pack and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 17.1 points. Kenan Blackshear is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Nevada.

Nique Clifford is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rams. Stevens is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

