Coleman Hawkins scores 21, leading No. 14 Illinois past Michigan 88-73

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 21 points to go with 10 rebounds as No. 14 Illinois beat Michigan 88-73 on Thursday night.

Quincy Guerrier had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Ty Rodgers added 15 points, and Marcus Domask had 15 for the Fighting Illini (13-4 overall, 4-2 Big Ten). They trailed only once, when Tarris Reed Jr. opened the scoring with a layup.

Reed Jr. had 20 points to lead the Wolverines (7-11, 2-4). Olivier Nkamhoua added 16 and Dug McDaniel 14 for Michigan, which lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.

After Reed’s opening basket, Illinois scored the next 11 points, but the Wolverines came back and got to within 37-36 at halftime.

Michigan tied it at 38-all early in the second, but the Illini took the lead again and led by 16 points en route to the victory, its sixth in its last eight games.

Illinois senior Terrance Shannon Jr., suspended in December after being accused of rape in connection with an incident in Lawrence, Kansas, last September, appeared via video before a judge in Kansas on Thursday.

He waived both a reading of the charges against him and an explanation of the potential penalties. Shannon, Illinois’ leading scorer before his suspension, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in Lawrence on Feb. 23.

BIG PICTURE Illinois: The Fighting Illini extended their winning streak against the Wolverines to seven in a row, including four in a row in Ann Arbor.

Michigan: Dug McDaniel, suspended for road games by the school for academic reasons, will miss his first road game of the season when Michigan plays at Purdue on Tuesday.

Illinois: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday.

Michigan: At Purdue on Tuesday night.

