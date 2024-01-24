Coleman and Nevada host No. 24 Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (15-3, 3-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-4, 2-3 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Colorado State Rams (15-3, 3-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-4, 2-3 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the No. 24 Colorado State Rams after Tre Coleman scored 23 points in Nevada’s 98-93 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Wolf Pack have gone 9-1 in home games. Nevada ranks seventh in the MWC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 1.6.

The Rams have gone 3-2 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks sixth in the MWC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 5.4.

Nevada averages 76.9 points, 8.0 more per game than the 68.9 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Nevada gives up.

The Wolf Pack and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Wolf Pack.

Isaiah Stevens is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.2 points for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.