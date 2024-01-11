Live Radio
Cole scores 42, Lindenwood takes down Southeast Missouri State 74-68

The Associated Press

January 11, 2024, 11:22 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Keenon Cole put up 42 points as Lindenwood beat Southeast Missouri State 74-68 on Thursday night.

Cole also contributed 11 rebounds for the Lions (7-9, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Darius Beane scored 20 points while going 9 of 15 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds.

Josh Earley led the Redhawks (6-11, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

