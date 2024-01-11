Cole scores 42, Lindenwood takes down Southeast Missouri State 74-68

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Keenon Cole put up 42 points as Lindenwood beat Southeast Missouri State 74-68 on Thursday night.
Cole also contributed 11 rebounds for the Lions (7-9, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Darius Beane scored 20 points while going 9 of 15 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds.
Josh Earley led the Redhawks (6-11, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds.
