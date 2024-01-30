Cole scores 20, Lindenwood defeats Southeast Missouri State 58-54

Keenon Cole’s 20 points helped Lindenwood defeat Southeast Missouri State 58-54 on Tuesday night. Cole added eight rebounds for the…

Cole added eight rebounds for the Lions (8-14, 2-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Darius Beane scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 14 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five steals. Isaac Ondekane finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points. The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Lions.

Josh Earley led the way for the Redhawks (7-15, 2-7) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Aquan Smart added 11 points. Evan Eursher had nine points and six rebounds.

