Cole, Lindenwood Lions square off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 0-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-10, 1-2 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Lindenwood in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Redhawks have gone 6-2 at home. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 0-2 against conference opponents. Lindenwood is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

Southeast Missouri State averages 70.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 71.3 Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southeast Missouri State allows.

The Redhawks and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is averaging 12 points and 3.3 assists for the Redhawks. Aquan Smart is averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Darius Beane is averaging 13.3 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 16.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

