Cole leads Lindenwood against Tennessee State after 42-point showing

Lindenwood Lions (7-9, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-9, 1-3 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (7-9, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-9, 1-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the Tennessee State Tigers after Keenon Cole scored 42 points in Lindenwood’s 74-68 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Tigers are 6-1 in home games. Tennessee State has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-2 in OVC play. Lindenwood allows 71.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Tennessee State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Lindenwood allows to opponents. Lindenwood averages 66.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 73.8 Tennessee State gives up.

The Tigers and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Brown is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Keith Haymon is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 6.1 points. Cole is averaging 19.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

