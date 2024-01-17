Cole leads Lindenwood against SIU-Edwardsville after 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-8, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-10, 1-3 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-8, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-10, 1-3 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Keenon Cole scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 75-60 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Lions are 3-3 in home games. Lindenwood ranks sixth in the OVC in team defense, allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Cougars have gone 3-2 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks second in the OVC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Lindenwood is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.5% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Lindenwood allows.

The Lions and Cougars match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is shooting 42.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.2 points. Damarco Minor is shooting 36.2% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

