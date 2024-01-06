Cole and the Lindenwood Lions visit conference foe Western Illinois

Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -8.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Drew Cisse and the Western Illinois Leathernecks host Keenon Cole and the Lindenwood Lions in OVC play.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-1 in home games. Western Illinois is the OVC leader with 44.6 rebounds per game led by Cisse averaging 11.9.

The Lions are 0-1 in OVC play. Lindenwood has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Western Illinois is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Lindenwood allows to opponents. Lindenwood averages 67.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 66.9 Western Illinois gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Myers is averaging 13.1 points for the Leathernecks. James Dent Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Cole is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

