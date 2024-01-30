Coit leads Northern Illinois against Central Michigan after 25-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-13, 0-7 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (11-9, 6-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-13, 0-7 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (11-9, 6-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Central Michigan Chippewas after David Coit scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 81-71 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Chippewas are 6-2 in home games. Central Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brian Taylor averaging 5.8.

The Huskies are 0-7 against conference opponents. Northern Illinois is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois scores 5.4 more points per game (76.7) than Central Michigan allows to opponents (71.3).

The Chippewas and Huskies square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Chippewas. Aidan Rubio is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Coit averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Xavier Amos is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.