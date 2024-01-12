Coit leads Northern Illinois against Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (11-4, 2-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-9, 0-3 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (11-4, 2-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-9, 0-3 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after David Coit scored 32 points in Northern Illinois’ 95-90 overtime loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Huskies have gone 3-3 at home. Northern Illinois is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 2-1 in MAC play. Bowling Green is the MAC leader with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 8.6.

Northern Illinois averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.9 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 75.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 79.1 Northern Illinois gives up to opponents.

The Huskies and Falcons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coit is averaging 19 points and 3.8 assists for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Marcus Hill is averaging 19.9 points for the Falcons. Jason Spurgin is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Falcons: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.