Coit leads Northern Illinois against Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (11-4, 2-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-9, 0-3 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bowling Green Falcons (11-4, 2-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-9, 0-3 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays the Bowling Green Falcons after David Coit scored 32 points in Northern Illinois’ 95-90 overtime loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Huskies have gone 3-3 at home. Northern Illinois is second in the MAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 4.1.

The Falcons are 2-1 in conference play. Bowling Green has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Illinois averages 77.7 points, 8.9 more per game than the 68.8 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The Huskies and Falcons square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coit averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Xavier Amos is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

DaJion Humphrey averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Marcus Hill is averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Falcons: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

