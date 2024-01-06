Coit and Northern Illinois host Ohio

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Ohio Bobcats after David Coit scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 73-51 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Bobcats have gone 4-3 at home. Ohio scores 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 2.0.

Ohio is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Coit is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.