Coastal Carolina visits Texas State for conference matchup

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Love and the Texas State Bobcats host John Ojiako and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Sun Belt play.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Morgan averaging 3.0.

The Chanticleers are 0-1 against conference opponents. Coastal Carolina is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas State scores 69.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 78.8 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Chanticleers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Dawson is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 9.5 points. Love is averaging 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Jacob Meyer is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Kylan Blackmon is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 78.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

