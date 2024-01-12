Coastal Carolina takes on Old Dominion in conference matchup

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-12, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-11, 1-3 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30…

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-12, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-11, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vasean Allette and the Old Dominion Monarchs visit John Ojiako and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday.

The Chanticleers are 3-6 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Monarchs are 0-5 in conference games. Old Dominion is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Blackmon is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Ojiako is averaging 12.6 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Allette is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Monarchs. Tyrone Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 1-9, averaging 72.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.