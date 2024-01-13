Coastal Carolina plays Old Dominion on home losing streak

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-12, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-11, 1-3 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30…

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-12, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-11, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -1.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina aims to stop its four-game home slide with a victory over Old Dominion.

The Chanticleers are 3-6 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks second in the Sun Belt with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by John Ojiako averaging 3.5.

The Monarchs are 0-5 in conference matchups. Old Dominion is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Coastal Carolina scores 76.3 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 77.8 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Monarchs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Blackmon averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jacob Meyer is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Tyrone Williams is averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Monarchs. Vasean Allette is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 1-9, averaging 72.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

