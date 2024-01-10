Coastal Carolina plays Appalachian State on home skid

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks to end its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Appalachian State.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 42.8 boards. John Ojiako leads the Chanticleers with 10.4 rebounds.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in conference matchups. Appalachian State is second in the Sun Belt with 15.6 assists per game led by Myles Tate averaging 3.3.

Coastal Carolina scores 78.6 points, 13.7 more per game than the 64.9 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Coastal Carolina gives up.

The Chanticleers and Mountaineers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Sanders is averaging 9.6 points for the Chanticleers. Ojiako is averaging 13.2 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 69.9% over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 78.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.