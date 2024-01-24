Coastal Carolina hosts Southern Miss following Ivory’s 20-point performance

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-13, 2-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-13, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Donovan Ivory scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 64-63 win against the Troy Trojans.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-6 at home. Coastal Carolina gives up 77.8 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 5-2 in conference play. Southern Miss ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Victor Hart averaging 6.3.

Coastal Carolina averages 75.2 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 70.6 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 69.8 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 77.8 Coastal Carolina allows to opponents.

The Chanticleers and Golden Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Blackmon is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 11.9 points. John Ojiako is averaging 13.1 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Austin Crowley is averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Eagles. Ivory is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

