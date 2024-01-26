Coastal Carolina hosts Odom and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-14, 2-6 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-14, 2-6 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Dwon Odom scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 77-68 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-7 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 4-4 in conference games. Georgia State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jay’Den Turner averaging 6.9.

Coastal Carolina averages 74.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 74.6 Georgia State allows. Georgia State has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Sanders is averaging 8.4 points for the Chanticleers. John Ojiako is averaging 12.8 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Toneari Lane averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Lucas Taylor is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.