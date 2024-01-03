Coastal Carolina faces Texas State on 4-game slide

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Texas State.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 at home. Texas State has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Chanticleers have gone 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Texas State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Coastal Carolina has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Love is averaging 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Jon Sanders is averaging 9.3 points for the Chanticleers. Kylan Blackmon is averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 78.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.