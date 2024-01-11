Coastal Carolina faces Appalachian State, looks to break home skid

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina is looking to end its three-game home skid with a victory over Appalachian State.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-5 at home. Coastal Carolina averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Mountaineers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Blackmon is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 13.3 points.

Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 78.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.