Cluff and Washington State host Oregon

Oregon Ducks (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the Oregon Ducks after Oscar Cluff scored 20 points in Washington State’s 65-58 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cougars have gone 8-0 in home games. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Ducks have gone 3-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is 10-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Washington State scores 74.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 70.5 Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The Cougars and Ducks match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Isaac Jones is shooting 57.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Jackson Shelstad is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 14.9 points. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.