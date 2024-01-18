Newton scores 16, Clingan returns from injury, No. 1 UConn stifles No. 18 Creighton 62-48

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 16 points and No. 1 UConn used a stifling defense on Wednesday night…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 16 points and No. 1 UConn used a stifling defense on Wednesday night to beat No. 18 Creighton, 62-48.

Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban each had 13 points for the Huskies (16-2, 6-1 Big East), with all of Karaban’s scoring coming in the second half.

Star center Donovan Clingan returned after missing five games with a tendon injury in his right foot. The 7-foot-2 sophomore scored six points with five rebounds in 16 minutes.

Steven Ashworth led Creighton (13-5, 4-3) with 14 points while Baylor Scheierman, who came into the game averaging 18 points a game, added 12.

UConn outscored Creighton 36-20 in the paint and outrebounded the Bluejays 48-32.

No. 4 NORTH CAROLINA 86, LOUISVILLE 70

CHAPEL HILL N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 21 points and North Carolina beat Louisville for its seventh straight victory, the Tar Heels’ longest winning streak in five seasons.

Armando Bacot had 19 points, Cormac Ryan added 17 and former Louisville player Jae’Lyn Withers scored 15 off the bench for North Carolina (14-3, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The Tar Heels have won seven in a row for the first time under third-year coach Hubert Davis. They’re off to their best ACC start in eight years.

Skyy Clark scored 16 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 15 and reserve Tre White added 12 for Louisville (6-11, 1-5), which has lost five of six.

No. 5 HOUSTON 77, No. 25 TEXAS TECH 54

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Shead scored a career-high 29 points and also had 10 assists, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and Houston snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Texas Tech.

Shead scored 15 first-half points, shooting 6 for 9 from the field as Houston (15-2, 2-2 Big 12) led 38-29 at the half. He finished 12 of 16 from the field.

The Cougars, who have now won 15 straight at home, were coming off losses at Iowa State and TCU last week.

Kerwin Walton scored 18 points and Pop Isaacs added 12 points for Texas Tech (14-3, 3-1), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped.

No. 8 KENTUCKY 90, MISSISSIPPI STATE 77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 27 points and Kentucky beat Mississippi State for coach John Calipari’s 400th victory with the Wildcats.

Kentucky (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) shot 62% in the second half and 56% overall to provide the milestone victory for the Hall of Famer, who became the third-fastest active coach to achieve that with a program.

Rob Dillingham added 16 points for the Wildcats.

Tolu Smith III had 26 points for the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3).

No. 12 ARIZONA 82, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 67

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 20 points, Pelle Larsson added 13 and Arizona beat Southern California for another bounce-back victory under coach Tommy Lloyd.

Coming off a three-point loss at Washington State, the Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12) overcame a nearly seven-minute stretch without a field goal to lead by 10 at halftime and stretched it to 19 midway through the second half.

DJ Rodman led USC with 16 points.

Bronny James tried to carry the Trojans, scoring nine of his 11 points in the first half despite being booed by Arizona’s students every time he touched the ball.

No. 13 AUBURN 80, VANDERBILT 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylin Williams hit every shot he attempted scoring 21 points as Auburn coasted to its 10th straight victory routing Vanderbilt.

Williams knocked down five shots in the first half, including a pair of 3s, and five free throws, and his dunk with 19 seconds left helped the Tigers (15-2, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) take a 41-24 lead into halftime.

Vanderbilt (5-12, 0-4) has lost four straight and joins Missouri as the only winless teams in SEC play.

Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 15 points. Jason Rivera-Torres added 14, Ezra Manjon had 12 and Malik Pressley 11.

No. 15 OKLAHOMA 77, WEST VIRGINIA 63

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 16 points and Javian McCollum and Rivaldo Soares each added 13 to help Oklahoma defeat West Virginia.

Otega Oweh added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (14-3, 2-2 Big 12), which shot 63.6% in the second half to pull away. The Sooners bounced back from losses to TCU and Kansas.

Noah Farrakhan scored 14 points and RaeQuan Battle added 12 for West Virginia (6-11, 1-3), which was trying to build momentum after upsetting then-No. 25 Texas last Saturday.

LSU 89, No. 22 MISSISSIPPI 80

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jordan Wright scored a game-high 27 points leading LSU to a victory over No. 22 Mississippi.

Wright, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt and a Baton Rouge area native, scored six of LSU’s nine points to close the first half and eight of Tigers’ 10 points to open the second half.

Jalen Cook added 16 points for LSU (11-6, 3-1 Southeastern Conference). Tyrell Ward contributed 11, including a trio of 3-pointers in two minutes during a 13-4 run that boosted the Tigers’ lead to 64-48 with 9:48 left to play.

Mississippi (15-2, 2-2) was led by Jaylen Murray with 23 and Allen Flanigan with 20.

