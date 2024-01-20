Clifford scores 21, Colorado State defeats UNLV 78-75

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford had 21 points in Colorado State’s 78-75 win over UNLV on Friday. Clifford…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford had 21 points in Colorado State’s 78-75 win over UNLV on Friday.

Clifford also added seven rebounds for the Rams (15-3, 3-2 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Stevens scored 18 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Joel Scott had 14 points and went 7 of 9 from the field.

The Rebels (9-8, 2-3) were led in scoring by Keylan Boone, who finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Kalib Boone added 14 points for UNLV. In addition, Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 11 points and eight assists.

Clifford scored 11 points in the first half and Colorado State went into halftime trailing 39-32. Colorado State pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 71-68 with 2:42 remaining in the half. Clifford scored 10 second-half points.

Colorado State’s next game is Wednesday against Nevada on the road, and UNLV hosts Air Force on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

