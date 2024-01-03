Cleveland State visits Wright State following Holden’s 25-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Cleveland State Vikings after Tanner Holden scored 25 points in Wright State’s 91-83 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders have gone 4-2 in home games. Wright State ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 5.5.

The Vikings have gone 3-1 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State leads the Horizon League with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 2.7.

Wright State makes 52.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Cleveland State’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 20 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raiders. Holden is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Enaruna is averaging 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 84.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.