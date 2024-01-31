Cleveland State visits Stone and Detroit Mercy

Cleveland State Vikings (13-9, 6-5 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-22, 0-11 Horizon League) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (13-9, 6-5 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-22, 0-11 Horizon League)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Cleveland State Vikings after Jayden Stone scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 78-64 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Titans are 0-7 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Edoardo Del Cadia averaging 2.5.

The Vikings have gone 6-5 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 77.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 80.7 Detroit Mercy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Titans. Donovann Toatley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Drew Lowder averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Tristan Enaruna is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 66.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

