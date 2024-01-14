Cleveland State visits Green Bay after Smith’s 20-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (11-7, 4-3 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1…

Cleveland State Vikings (11-7, 4-3 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after Tevin Smith scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 88-80 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix have gone 6-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 4-3 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Green Bay averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State scores 11.5 more points per game (77.2) than Green Bay allows (65.7).

The Phoenix and Vikings face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Phoenix.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.