Cleveland State secures 66-64 victory against Robert Morris

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna had 28 points in Cleveland State’s 66-64 win against Robert Morris on Sunday.

Enaruna was 11-of-19 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (13-9, 6-5 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Tujautae Williams shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Markeese Hastings led the way for the Colonials (8-13, 4-6) with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Josh Corbin added 15 points and five assists for Robert Morris. In addition, Jackson Last had eight points.

