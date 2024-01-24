Cleveland State hosts Wright State after Lowder’s 23-point game

Wright State Raiders (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-8, 5-4 Horizon League) Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-8, 5-4 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Wright State Raiders after Drew Lowder scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 75-68 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 10-0 on their home court. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon League with 13.2 assists per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 3.2.

The Raiders are 5-4 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State leads the Horizon League with 42.8 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Holden averaging 11.3.

Cleveland State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 12.6 more points per game (85.3) than Cleveland State gives up (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Vikings.

Trey Calvin is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 88.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 56.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

