Cleveland State hosts Warrick and Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Marques Warrick scored 29 points in Northern Kentucky’s 79-76 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Vikings are 8-0 in home games. Cleveland State is fourth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Norse are 3-1 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Trey Robinson averaging 5.5.

Cleveland State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Norse match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is averaging 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Warrick is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 19.1 points. Robinson is shooting 51.8% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

