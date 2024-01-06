Cleveland scores 24, North Carolina Central beats Howard 73-54

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr.’s 24 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Howard 73-54 on Saturday. Cleveland also…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr.’s 24 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Howard 73-54 on Saturday.

Cleveland also contributed six rebounds and seven assists for the Eagles (9-7, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ja’Darius Harris scored 21 points while going 9 of 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds. Po’Boigh King had 12 points and shot 3 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Bryce Harris led the Bison (5-11, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and he grabbed 10 rebounds. Dom Campbell added 18 points and eight rebounds for Howard. In addition, Seth Towns finished with eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

