Cleveland, Liberty Flames square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Liberty Flames (11-6, 0-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-6, 1-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (11-6, 0-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-6, 1-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Louisiana Tech and Liberty meet on Sunday.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA in rebounding with 39.6 rebounds. Daniel Batcho paces the Bulldogs with 10.3 boards.

The Flames have gone 0-2 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is 11-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisiana Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Liberty allows. Liberty scores 12.2 more points per game (76.1) than Louisiana Tech allows (63.9).

The Bulldogs and Flames square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Crawford is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

Kyle Rode is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 12.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.