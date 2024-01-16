Cleveland leads Miami (FL) against Florida State after 21-point showing

Florida State Seminoles (10-6, 4-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-4, 3-2 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (10-6, 4-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-4, 3-2 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 75-71 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-1 at home. Miami (FL) is second in the ACC scoring 83.7 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Seminoles are 4-1 in ACC play. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Corhen averaging 5.7.

Miami (FL) makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Florida State has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is averaging 13.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Hurricanes. Norchad Omier is averaging 17.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

Jamir Watkins is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.