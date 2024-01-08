Cleveland and North Carolina Central host Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts the Norfolk State Spartans after Fred Cleveland Jr. scored 24 points in North Carolina Central’s 73-54 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. North Carolina Central has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

The Spartans are 1-0 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

North Carolina Central averages 77.6 points, 9.4 more per game than the 68.2 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of North Carolina Central have averaged.

The Eagles and Spartans match up Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Jamarii Thomas is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 17.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals. Allen Betrand is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.