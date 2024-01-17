Cleveland and Miami (FL) host Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (10-6, 4-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-4, 3-2 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida State Seminoles (10-6, 4-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-4, 3-2 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 75-71 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-1 in home games. Miami (FL) ranks second in the ACC with 16.1 assists per game led by Nijel Pack averaging 4.1.

The Seminoles have gone 4-1 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Miami (FL) makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Florida State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Miami (FL) allows.

The Hurricanes and Seminoles face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is averaging 17.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hurricanes. Kyshawn George is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

Jamir Watkins is averaging 13 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

