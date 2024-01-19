Cleary’s 19, McClure’s game-winner lead Le Moyne past Cent. Conn. St., 75-73

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kaiyem Cleary scored 19 points to lead Le Moyne and Nathan McClure hit the game-winning…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kaiyem Cleary scored 19 points to lead Le Moyne and Nathan McClure hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining as the Dolphins beat Cent. Conn. St. 75-73 on Friday night.

Cleary also had eight rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Dolphins (7-11, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Luke Sutherland scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. McClure had 13 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Blue Devils (9-8, 3-1) were led in scoring by Jordan Jones, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Cent. Conn. St. also got 16 points and six rebounds from Tre Breland III. Kellen Amos also recorded 13 points and eight rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Blue Devils.

Le Moyne went into the half leading Cent. Conn. St. 35-34. Cleary scored 12 points in the half. Sutherland led Le Moyne with nine points in the second half.

Both teams play on Sunday. Le Moyne hosts Saint Francis (PA) and Cent. Conn. St. travels to play LIU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

