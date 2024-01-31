Cleary leads Le Moyne against Wagner after 43-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-11, 4-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-10, 3-4 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-11, 4-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-10, 3-4 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits the Wagner Seahawks after Kaiyem Cleary scored 43 points in Le Moyne’s 87-74 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Seahawks have gone 5-2 in home games. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Melvin Council Jr. averaging 4.2.

The Dolphins are 4-2 in conference games. Le Moyne is sixth in the NEC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cleary averaging 4.3.

Wagner’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Wagner allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Cleary is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

