Clayton makes 7 3-pointers, including go-ahead in OT to lift Florida past No. 10 Kentucky 94-91

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining in overtime and added two insurance free throws with 16.4 seconds left to finish with 23 points, and Florida outlasted No. 10 Kentucky 94-91 on Wednesday night for its fourth consecutive victory.

Clayton was 7 of 13 overall from behind the arc, with the first of his two clutch makes coming with 3 seconds left in regulation to force the extra five minutes at 84-all.

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham made one of two free throws with 13.5 seconds remaining in regulation to give Kentucky an 84-81 lead before Clayton drained the tying 3.

Zyon Pullin finished with 21 points including three free throws in the final minute of overtime and Tyrese Samuel had 22 for the Gators (15-6, 5-3 Southeastern Conference), who avenged an earlier loss to the Wildcats.

Reed Sheppard had 24 points, Dillingham 20 and Antonio Reeves 19 for short-handed Kentucky (15-5, 5-3), which played without starting guard D.J. Wagner (ankle) and regular forward Justin Edwards (leg).

Seven-footer Ugonna Onyenso made his first collegiate start and contributed career highs of 13 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks.

The tight game featured a remarkable 29 lead changes and 15 ties and the Gators even trailed by 10 late in the first half before closing to enter the second half down just 41-36.

The teams traded initial baskets in OT before Tre Mitchell’s free throw gave the Wildcats their last lead as Clayton drained a 3 from the left corner. Dillingham missed a 3 and Pullin added the free throws before Clayton sealed the game from the line.

BIG PICTURE

Florida needed extra time for the second consecutive game and came up big again, no easy feat in a loud, hostile Rupp Arena. Perimeter shooting was key as the Gators fared better from deep (12 of 28, 43%) than inside the arc (20 of 50). They also edged Kentucky 50-48 on the glass.

Kentucky must wait another game in hopes of playing at full strength, and the Wildcats surely could have used Wagner’s offense. They got a lot from Sheppard, Dillingham and Reeves but also missed a bunch of close attempts that could have won the game. They made 10 of 26 3s (38%) and shot 45% overall, but were just 2 of 8 in OT.

UP NEXT

Florida visits Texas A&M on Saturday.

Kentucky hosts No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday night.

