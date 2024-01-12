Clayton and Florida host Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-5, 0-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-5, 0-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 23 points in Florida’s 103-85 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Gators are 6-1 in home games. Florida ranks fourth in the SEC with 16.0 assists per game led by Zyon Pullin averaging 4.4.

The Razorbacks are 0-2 against conference opponents. Arkansas has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 79.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the 76.5 Florida allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Samuel is averaging 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Gators. Clayton is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Tramon Mark is averaging 17 points for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 86.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

