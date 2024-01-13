Clay, Missouri State Bears square off against the Evansville Purple Aces

Missouri State Bears (9-7, 1-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (10-6, 1-4 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Missouri State Bears (9-7, 1-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (10-6, 1-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ben Humrichous and the Evansville Purple Aces host Donovan Clay and the Missouri State Bears.

The Purple Aces are 6-1 in home games. Evansville is third in the MVC with 15.3 assists per game led by Tanner Cuff averaging 3.0.

The Bears have gone 1-4 against MVC opponents. Missouri State scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Evansville’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 70.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 73.5 Evansville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Humrichous is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

N.J. Benson is averaging 6.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bears. Alston Mason is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.