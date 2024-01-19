Clay and the Missouri State Bears host conference foe Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (8-10, 2-5 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-8, 2-5 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-10, 2-5 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-8, 2-5 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Clay and the Missouri State Bears host Myles Foster and the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bears have gone 5-2 in home games. Missouri State is seventh in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Redbirds have gone 2-5 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is fifth in the MVC giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Missouri State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists. Clay is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Dalton Banks is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.