Claude leads Xavier against No. 1 UConn after 20-point game

Xavier Musketeers (10-9, 4-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-2, 7-1 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -10.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits the No. 1 UConn Huskies after Desmond Claude scored 20 points in Xavier’s 85-78 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Huskies have gone 10-0 at home. UConn has a 13-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Musketeers are 4-4 against Big East opponents. Xavier leads the Big East scoring 17.1 fast break points per game.

UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Alex Karaban is shooting 54.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

Quincy Olivari is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.9 points for the Musketeers. Claude is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

